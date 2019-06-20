(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could upend the work of the oversight board tasked with pulling Puerto Rico out of its record bankruptcy.

The justices will review a federal appeals court ruling that said the board's members were appointed in violation of the Constitution. The appellate panel also said the board's past decisions could stay in force. Both sides in the dispute asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

The court indicated it will hear the case on a faster-than-usual basis, setting up a briefing schedule that would let the justices hear arguments in October.

