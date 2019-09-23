(Bloomberg) -- For the second time in a month, flood and mudslide watches are going out across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as “disheveled” Tropical Storm Karen makes a sweeping northward turn in the Caribbean and bears down on the islands of 3.3 million people.

Karen’s top winds are hovering at about 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour, just above the threshold for a tropical-storm classification. It may be downgraded to a weaker tropical depression later on Monday as the storm churns in the Caribbean about 245 miles south of St. Croix, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 8 a.m. advisory. In either category, Karen will dump rain over the islands.

“The main issues are locally heavy rainfall,” said Adam Douty, a meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania. “Flash flooding is going to be the main concern.”

Karen is the 11th Atlantic storm this year, and its track partly resembles Hurricane Dorian, which slipped between Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Dorian then moved west into the Bahamas with record force, killing at least 50 people. It eventually scraped the U.S. East Coast, causing flooding. The 11th storm usually arrives sometime by the end of November and an average season has 12 storms.

Wind shear and dry air kept Karen “quite disheveled-looking,” Stacy Stewart, a forecaster at the National Hurricane Center, said in a report. There is a chance Karen may regain strength after moving away from those conditions.

There is also a chance Karen makes a westward turn after crossing the islands, heading toward the Bahamas and the U.S. It is too early for a precise forecast.

To the east, forecasters are tracking another tropical depression that may become Tropical Storm Lorenzo later on Monday. To the north, Tropical Storm Jerry is forecast to sweep north of Bermuda as it heads out to sea.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian K. Sullivan in Boston at bsullivan10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pratish Narayanan at pnarayanan9@bloomberg.net, Patrick McKiernan, Joe Carroll

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.