(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico is getting $13 billion in additional federal funding to support education and its troubled power grid, Governor Wanda Vazquez said Friday on Twitter.

She called it the largest approval in the history of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and said it was thanks to a “good relationship” with the White House and President Donald Trump.

But the announcement comes shortly before the presidential election in November as Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are battling for Puerto Rican voters in Florida, America’s largest swing state.

