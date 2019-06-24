(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello asked for the immediate resignation of Treasury Secretary Raul Maldonado just hours after the cabinet member disclosed a federal corruption investigation into his own department.

Rossello said at a Monday news conference that Francisco Pares would become the acting treasury secretary, while Christian Sobrino Vega would become chief financial officer, a title that Maldonado had held along with his cabinet post.

Rossello said that he’d never been informed of the “serious irregularities” Maldonado made public. The governor didn’t divulge details about the allegations.

The moves came after Maldonado told reporters Monday that he was collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as it looked into influence peddling, destruction of documents and other crimes within his own department. In the interview with a radio station, Maldonado suggested the blame fell on an “institutional mafia” within his department.

The FBI’s field office in San Juan didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

