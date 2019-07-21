(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said he won’t seek re-election and is resigning as president of his political party after leaks of profane and sexist text messages from him and his inner circle sparked massive protests on the island.

“To every Puerto Rican man and woman, I have heard you and I’m listening now,” Rossello said in an address Sunday to the island commonwealth. “I’ve made mistakes, and I’ve apologized.”

Still, the governor pledged to hold onto his office for now, in defiance of protesters’ demands he step down immediately. Demonstrations on the island have been growing, with the support of a cross-section of political leaders and celebrities, and the next major one is scheduled for Monday.

