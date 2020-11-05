(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s gubernatorial race remained in limbo Thursday, as opposition candidate Carlos Delgado Altieri said he would not concede until every vote has been counted.

During a press conference Thursday, Delgado Altieri, with the Popular Democratic Party, said reports that there were still boxes of ballots being found, days after Tuesday’s election, needed to be investigated.

“I’m not here to claim the election and I’m not here to concede the election,” he told reporters. “I’m here to make sure that every vote is counted.”

With 96% of the voting centers reporting, the Puerto Rico State Commission on Election said that Pedro Pierluisi with the incumbent New Progressive Party, or PNP, is leading the race with 32.68% of the vote versus Delgado Altieri’s 31.50%. If the difference between the two candidates shrinks to less than half a percentage point it would trigger an automatic recount.

Related: Puerto Rico Pro-Statehood Governor Candidate Holds Lead

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.