Puerto Rico Has Had Three Governors in a Week. No. 4 Is on Deck

(Bloomberg) -- Not half a day after Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week, the ruling party’s leaders are attempting to maneuver a new one into place. But No. 3 may not cede office easily to No. 4.

Former Governor Ricardo Rossello was forced to resign Friday after massive street protests over leaked text messages that disparaged regular Puerto Ricans. Then, his chosen successor, Pedro Pierluisi, was removed by the island’s Supreme Court because the local Senate didn’t act on his confirmation. And then Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez -- next in the line of succession -- was sworn in as the rightful governor.

Vazquez, who equivocated about whether she even wanted the job and is facing an ethics investigation, is under pressure to move on from the dominant factions in her own New Progressive Party. Leaders have apparently been working since at least the weekend to position Puerto Rico’s nonvoting representative in the U.S Congress, Jenniffer Gonzalez, for the job.

“I have found no one who supports Wanda Vazquez as governor,” said Jose Enrique “Quiquito” Melendez, a ruling-party representative in the lower house of Puerto Rico’s legislature. “They support Jenniffer Gonzalez for secretary of state, who would then become governor when Vazquez resigns.”

Speaking to reporters in San Juan on Thursday, Gonzalez herself acknowledged that she’d been recruited by ruling party leaders in both the local Senate and House of Representatives as what she called a “consensus” candidate to run the island until elections in 2020. She said she could restore credibility in Washington, where the island depends on the federal government for hurricane recovery aid, among other things.

Gonzalez said the idea of stepping in emerged when it wasn’t entirely clear whether Vazquez would accept the governorship. Gonzalez said she personally called Vazquez on Sunday and told her to take the oath of office, and assured her that she would be willing to step in if need be. At that time, Pierluisi was still occupying the governor’s mansion, but his swearing-in had already come under fire from constitutional scholars.

A suit brought by the island’s Senate and its powerful leader, Thomas Rivera Schatz, forced Pierluisi out Wednesday.

For Gonzalez to become governor, Vazquez would have to name her to the No. 2 post, secretary of state. Gonzalez would have to be confirmed by both chambers of the legislature; then, Vazquez would have to resign.

“That’s a decision that Governor Vazquez has to make, a decision that both chambers of the legislature have to make -- those are the political entities that represent us,” Gonzalez said. “In my case, I’m making myself available.”

In a radio interview Thursday morning with WKAQ 580, Vazquez was asked repeatedly about reports that she had struck a secret deal to cede the governorship to Gonzalez. She insisted there was no such deal and denied that she planned to pave Gonzalez’s path to the territory’s highest office.

“I assumed the responsibility imposed on me by the constitution,” she said. “That is my north.”

Interviewer Ruben Sanchez warned that Rivera Schatz could make her life difficult. With a barren cabinet in the wake of Rossello’s administration’s scandal, a Vazquez administration would be dependent on legislative confirmation just to staff the various secretariats.

“I’m going to concentrate on my work,” she responded. “We will leave space for dialogue.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Michael Deibert in San Juan at mdeibert@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Levin in Miami at jlevin20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Stephen Merelman, William Selway

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.