Puerto Rico Population Seen Falling More Than Half This Century

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Maria pummeled impoverished Puerto Rico in September 2017 with death and destruction. An even greater economic loss could lie ahead.

U.N. projections on global population trends see the number of people living in the U.S. territory falling by more than half by the end of the 21st Century -- just 1.2 million versus about 3 million today.

More than 44% of the population live in poverty, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The U.N. data show the population of the U.S. Virgin Islands, also hurricane ravaged, is projected to fall to 40,000 people by the year 2100 from 100,000 today.

The poverty rate in the Virgin Islands is 22% versus 14% for the continental U.S. according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

