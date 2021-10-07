(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s public power company plans to declare a state of emergency, helping it speed up plant repairs aimed at preventing blackouts that recently affected tens of thousands of customers.

The island’s generators are in “critical condition” and an emergency designation would help expedite “the acquisition of needed goods and services,” said Josue Colon, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or Prepa, in a statement late Wednesday.

Only 39% of Prepa’s 4,714 MW power-generation capacity was on line as of Oct 3. Base generators were working at 38% capacity, peaking and emergency units were at 42% capacity and hydroelectric capacity was at 22%, the company said in a report.

Most of the utility’s problems are due to antiquated infrastructure, Fernando Gil, president of Prepa’s governing board, told the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Wednesday. Prepa’s newest base-load unit is 25 years old and, on average, Prepa’s power plants are 40 years old, he said.

“Prepa’s generation fleet is old, outmoded, inefficient and expensive to run,” Gil said.

The power outages and interruptions have spurred protests and demonstrations against Prepa and Luma Energy, the U.S.-Canadian joint venture that began managing and operating the grid on June 1.

With some 1.4 million clients, Prepa is among the largest U.S. public power utilities, but it is notoriously fragile, particularly after Hurricane Maria knocked out electricity to the entire island in 2017.

“The Puerto Rico electrical system is arguably the worst in the United States and has been for a very long time -- even prior to the devastating hurricanes of 2017,” Luma President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Stensby told Congress Wednesday.

