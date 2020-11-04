(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood candidate, Pedro Pierluisi, was holding a narrow lead in Tuesday’s gubernatorial race, following a campaign to kick-start the economy of the bankrupt U.S. territory by cutting red tape and speeding up the delivery of billions in federal aid.

With 91% of polling stations reporting, Pierluisi had 350,865 votes or 32% of the ballots versus his nearest rival, Carlos Delgado Altieri, with 340,907 votes or 31% around midnight New York Time, according to the Puerto Rico State Commission on Elections.

While Pierluisi, 61, hosted a victory party late Tuesday, Delgado Altieri had yet to concede, and members of his Popular Democratic Party suggested they could still win the race. In a press conference early Wednesday, Delgado Altieri’s representatives said it was “irresponsible” for Pierluisi to declare victory while votes were still being counted.

If the difference between the candidates is less than half a percentage point, it triggers an automatic recount.

This was the first time that Puerto Rico’s 3.2 million residents had a chance to choose their leadership since Governor Ricardo Rossello was ousted in 2019 amid corruption allegations and massive street protests.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.