(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s bankrupt power utility and bondholders may face off in court Wednesday in the wake of Hurricane Fiona’s damage after mediation talks over the agency’s $9 billion debt restructuring ended last week without a deal.

US District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain ordered a hearing for Wednesday on the commonwealth’s push to start litigation after months of court-supervised mediation failed to produce a debt-cutting plan for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, called Prepa. The island’s financial oversight board filed a potential litigation schedule late Friday even though it still wants to continue negotiations with creditors.

The breakdown in the debt talks comes as Puerto Rico slowly restores power after Hurricane Fiona grazed the island Sunday, dumping heavy amounts of rain and causing catastrophic flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm triggered an automatic shutdown at power plants that cut electricity to the entire island of 3.1 million people.

The court may choose to delay Wednesday’s hearing because of Hurricane Fiona and will assess the timing early this week, Swain wrote in a court filing Sunday morning.

Prepa’s restructuring hinges on how it can reduce its obligations sufficiently so that island residents -- 44% of whom live in poverty and suffer from chronic blackouts -- are able to repay while at the same time compensating creditors, some of whom haven’t been paid in eight years.

“The parties’ respective positions on what is reasonable in the context of Prepa’s rates and needs, and on their legal rights have resulted in a currently unbridgeable gap on the economic terms of a restructuring,” lawyers for the oversight board wrote in their filing late Friday.

Litigation will prolong a five-year bankruptcy that’s already been set back by earlier hurricanes, the commonwealth’s own bankruptcy and the pandemic. Resolving Prepa’s finances and strengthening its power grid are crucial in providing reliable electricity and boosting Puerto Rico’s economy.

Prepa began skipping principal and interest payments in 2017 when its bankruptcy began. In the two years before then, the utility was only able to make such payments because certain creditors and bond insurance companies extended loans.

A key disagreement in the negotiations is whether Prepa’s bonds are backed by the utility’s gross revenues or repayment is secured only through a so-called sinking fund held by the bond trustee, according to court documents. Bondholders believe they are entitled to Prepa’s gross revenues.

Under the board’s proposed schedule, hearings for a summary judgment could be held as soon as January or as late as April.

Prepa is the island’s main supplier of electricity and, with about 1.5 million customers, is one of the biggest public power utilities in the US. It’s been negotiating with bondholders and insurance companies since 2014 on how to reduce its obligations.

Pierluisi in March terminated a prior restructuring deal, first struck in 2018 with a bondholder group. Insurance companies added their support in 2019. That debt plan had failed to gain legislative approval.

