Puerto Rico’s Governor Is Going. Who Comes Next is Less Certain

(Bloomberg) -- It’s clear that Puerto Ricans want Governor Ricardo Rossello to leave office Friday. Rossello himself wants to leave office Friday. What’s unclear is who might replace him when he walks out the door at 5 p.m.

The U.S. territory, in its second year of bankruptcy and still rebuilding after Hurricane Maria, is in a succession crisis as the governor tries to leave following a roiling scandal. Lawmakers in Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives are set to meet Friday at 9 a.m. to consider Rossello’s replacement: Pedro Pierluisi as secretary of state, next in line of succession. But many legislators oppose Pierluisi because of his ties to a federal fiscal oversight board. If the House rejects him, his nomination would die.

In a three-minute campaign-style video released late Thursday, Pierluisi said he could deliver an organized transition and bring Puerto Rico “to safe harbor.”

“I will defend you in every forum, before the federal government, the fiscal board and against whomever else,” he said. “I believe that, with God’s help, I will soon be able to serve you as your governor.”

But if divine intervention fails, next up would be Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, who said that she would do her duty, but has made clear she doesn’t want the top job. The crisis escalated Thursday after Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz delayed a discussion of Pierluisi’s nomination until Monday -- three days after Rossello is set to resign.

“The date and hour of Ricardo Rossello’s exit was his decision, not mine,” Rivera Schatz said on the floor. “I want to tell you the following: Pedro Pierluisi does not have the votes of the majority.”

The delay torpedoed efforts to calm an unprecedented crisis that has raged for weeks. Massive protests forced Rossello from office in the wake of the release of leaked chats between the governor and aides that disparaged rivals and ordinary residents. But that’s just one element of the chaos: The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration plans to place new restrictions on federal disaster funds for the island and the Rossello administration -- or what remains of it -- has a pivotal court hearing Friday as it fights the oversight board over its attempt to control spending.

On Thursday, legal scholars debated whether Pierluisi, who is the island’s former nonvoting representative in the U.S. Congress, could take power as governor without being confirmed by both chambers of the legislature.

“Tomorrow at 5, the governor‘s resignation becomes effective, and we will still have an unconfirmed designated secretary of state, and the question being if his post would be viewed as interim,” said Efren Rivera Ramos, a legal scholar at the University of Puerto Rico. “If so, the secretary of state may be able to govern even if he is not confirmed by the legislature.”

Not Enough Votes

House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Mendez, like Rossello and Pierluisi a member of the New Progressive Party, has said there aren’t enough votes to confirm Pierluisi. Kenneth McClintock, a New Progressive Party politician who was secretary of state and senate president, said it is unlikely Pierluisi can overcome opposition from leaders of the party, which has a majority in both houses of the legislature.

Rivera Schatz, who has indicated he plans to run for governor in 2020 and is widely thought to be jockeying for the nomination, “is a very powerful Senate president and he will have the support of most of the party’s senators,” McClintock said.

On the Senate floor, Rivera Schatz slammed Pierluisi’s work as an attorney for O’Neill & Borges LLC, which is the federal oversight board’s on-island law firm. Pierluisi is among a score of the firm’s lawyers who have filed billable hours for work on the case.

“The lawyer who has been Puerto Rico’s public enemy No. 1 cannot be the one in charge,” Rivera Schatz said.

Pierluisi, who is on leave from the firm, rejected Rivera Schatz’s claims.

“I advised the board on several local and federal issues,” Pierluisi said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “I have the respect of the members and its staff. That, however, does not present a conflict with my potential position.”

Representative Jorge Navarro Suarez, head of a committee in charge of confirming nominees, said Thursday that’s an asset: “He has contacts in Washington.”

Representative Luis Vega Ramos, a member of the opposition Popular Democratic Party, said he wanted to ask Pierluisi how he could guarantee independence. Ramos said Pierluisi’s connections went deeper than billable hours documented in legal cases. He said he escorted Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, around Washington.

“The person who took Natalie Jaresko by the hand, lawmaker by lawmaker -- I saw this with my own eyes -- was none other than Pedro Pierluisi,” Vega Ramos said. “He was opening doors and making sure that there were meetings.”

Pierluisi said he was part of an “outside legal consultant team” that advised the board, but declined to address the episode. Pierluisi is also the brother-in-law of board Jose Carrion, chairman of the oversight board, although Pierluisi and his wife are divorcing.

The oversight board said in a statement that it has frequently met with Washington lawmakers, beginning before the firm was hired. A spokeswoman for O’Neill & Borges declined to comment.

From 2009 to 2017, Pierluisi, 60, was Puerto Rico’s nonvoting member of the U.S. House, known as resident commissioner, and prior to that, justice secretary under Governor Pedro Rossello, the current governor’s father. As resident commissioner, he was one of the main proponents of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act of 2016, which gave Puerto Rico a path to bankruptcy court but also installed the board, which has spurred complaints about vestigial colonialism.

That may be enough to seal his fate when the commonwealth’s house votes.

“If the House rejects him, not just failing to act, game over for Pierluisi,” said William Vazquez-Irizarry, a University of Puerto Rico law professor.

