(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s anticipated exit from bankruptcy is pushing up prices on one of the most actively-traded securities in the $4 trillion municipal-bond market -- a commonwealth 8% coupon general obligation bond -- with the momentum poised to continue after a debt restructuring.

The commonwealth is inching closer to resolving its more than four-year bankruptcy, which will slash $22 billion of bonds down to $7.4 billion through a debt exchange and enable the commonwealth to begin repaying bondholders again as soon as this year.

While longtime investors who bought Puerto Rico securities at full value will experience losses on their holdings, other buyers who scooped up the debt at distressed levels are poised to see gains. Post-restructuring, investors would benefit from the island’s improved balance sheet.

“The G.O. will bounce a bit,” Matt Fabian, partner at research firm Municipal Market Analytics, said about the bonds’ potential price appreciation following the restructuring. “The new certificates will be coming with a set of cash flows that nominally show full payment at maturity with regular revenues and that’s something that the GOs haven’t really had for over a decade. And that would deserve a positive price trend.”

Traditional muni-bond investors like mutual funds began unloading their Puerto Rico holdings to hedge funds and other distressed-debt buyers as the island’s finances dimmed and a default seemed likely. Since then, some like Nuveen and Allianz SE have boosted their exposure as the bankruptcy looks to wrap up this year.

Prices on the 8% G.O. plunged and soared as Puerto Rico defaulted, faced natural disasters and worked through bankruptcy. The $3.5 billion of debt, the biggest junk-rated muni issuance, first sold in 2014 at 93 cents on the dollar. It fell to as low as 20.75 cents in December 2017 after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in September of that year.

It has since come back, trading Tuesday at an average 90.3 cents, higher than the 67.7 cents that bondholders will receive in the debt restructuring, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The volatility in it is because it’s liquid and tradeable and there’s a lot of people at the table that own and deal in the name,” said Matt Dalton, chief executive officer of Belle Haven Investments, which manages $16 billion of muni debt, including insured Puerto Rico bonds. “So it gets batted around like an equity security versus it being a bond.”

Nuveen Buys

It appears that Nuveen, one of the largest holders of the 8% bond among mutual funds, may do well in the trade. It first bought less than $2 million in 2020 for its High Yield Municipal Bond Fund and another $2 million for its Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The holdings then began to climb in March 2021 -- the same month Puerto Rico filed its debt plan to the court.

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain may rule as soon as this month on Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring plan. The island’s financial oversight board, which manages the bankruptcy, filed on Friday a revision to the plan to include the judge’s requested changes. Swain said she would confirm the restructuring framework soon after.

Puerto Rico’s Economy Is Poised for a Double Jolt in 2022

The 8% bond has been a gauge of investor confidence, or lack thereof, in Puerto Rico’s economic health and ability to repay. It has been one of the most actively traded municipal securities, and before the commonwealth restructured its sales-tax bonds in 2019, it was the Puerto Rico security that changed hands the most.

The biggest holders of the 8% general obligation include Nuveen, Emso Asset Management Ltd., Allianz SE, T Rowe Price Group, Goldman Sachs Group and BlackRock Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg and court documents.

The commonwealth sold the debt in 2014 -- its last general-obligation borrowing -- to raise needed cash for operating costs as officials hoped the island’s economy would finally turnaround and end years of contraction.

New Tickers

That didn’t happen and two years after that sale Puerto Rico began skipping bond payments once it could no longer borrow through the capital markets at affordable rates and hasn’t paid investors since. Puerto Rico sought bankruptcy in May 2017 after years of borrowing to cover operating deficits, economic decline and population loss.

Holders of Puerto Rico’s general obligation bonds and other commonwealth-guaranteed debt were told in July that they had the option to sign on to the restructuring deal by a certain date. Those who agreed to the plan will receive a restriction fee.

The 8% bond and all other Puerto Rico securities received in August new identification numbers, called cusips, that includes holders who have signed on to the debt restructuring.

That means the 8% bond has two cusips. The newest one’s most recent trade was Thursday while the original cusip last traded on Dec. 10. at an average 86 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg data show.

