Puerto Rico’s Massive Power Outage Drags On Into Third Day

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands Puerto Ricans remained without electricity for a third day Friday, shuttering schools and government offices.

A spokesperson for grid operator Luma Energy said that some 660,000 out of 1.4 million clients have had their power restored since a circuit-breaker fire late Wednesday knocked out electricity to the entire U.S. commonwealth.

The length of the outage is also affecting other utilities. The island’s aqueduct authority said some 160,000 households were without water and Puerto Rico’s Telecommunication’s Bureau said island-wide connectivity was at about 73% of normal levels, citing network tracking site NetBlocker.

In a statement late Thursday, Luma said restoration work would continue “well into Friday.”

Read More: Puerto Rico Power Slowly Being Restored After Massive Outage (2)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.