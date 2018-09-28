(Bloomberg) -- As the first anniversary of Hurricane Maria approached, Ruth González wasn’t focused on how deadly that storm had been. She was worried about how many weeks of school her son Kaleb would miss this fall.

Kaleb is 4 years old and autistic. After a year of upheaval, he and hundreds of other children in need of special education were greeted not with a rebuilt and recovered school system, but with chaos. Their first weeks were marked by what one advocate called “the storm after the natural storm,” a sweeping reorganization that involved closing approximately one quarter of Puerto Rico’s public schools.

Public education in Puerto Rico, and special education in particular, has been in bad shape for decades, reflecting the strains of not only the island’s poverty, but a decade of depopulation and budget cuts forced by its 2017 bankruptcy. Hurricane Maria killed several thousand people and laid waste to buildings, towns, cities and the power grid. It also displaced thousands of residents to the mainland, many of whom may never return. The closings initiative, pushed through by the island’s secretary of education, was already under way when Maria struck. The storm’s aftermath helped accelerate it.

Puerto Rico has been operating under a court order to improve special education for 37 years. As of last year, 33.4 percent of public school students in the commonwealth are enrolled in such programs, compared with a national average of 13 percent in 2015, the last year for which there are figures. But while more numerous, Puerto Rico’s special education students fare far worse. Some 93 percent of them scored below the basic level on the National Assessment of Educational Progress test—nationally, that figure was 51 percent.

The commonwealth’s state of affairs reflects a broader crisis facing all of America’s most vulnerable students. Schools are struggling to provide services in the face of tight budgets and shortages of qualified teachers, psychologists and therapists. Puerto Rico’s system alone is short more than 130 special education instructors.

Read More: Texas Saved Billions Cutting Special Ed, But Now It Must Pay Up

Moreover, strained school systems have regularly attracted reformers with cures some educators see as worse than the affliction, remedies ranging from charter schools to mass closings. In Puerto Rico, parents and teachers unions have been highly critical of such initiatives launched by Secretary of Education Julia Keleher, a 43-year-old Philadelphia native hired in 2016 on a contract that now pays her $250,000 a year.

Her school closing strategy was never popular—even those sympathetic to her agenda said it was poorly planned—but this summer the criticism reached a crescendo thanks to the combination of its implementation and continuing fallout from Maria. Weeks after classes began Aug. 13, a mother shared a picture on Instagram of a classroom in which desks were packed so tightly the teacher had to address students from the side—officials there hadn’t allowed for a large group of special education students who had been relocated there. Another mother created a Facebook page for what she called “Puerto Rico Special Education Horror Stories.” While some schools were oversubscribed, others had hundreds fewer than expected show up for the first day of school.

The picture is very different than the days and months immediately following Maria, which caused an estimated $90.4 billion in damage. González said parents and officials came together to repair schools and accommodate students in the weeks after the storm moved off. Some class lineups were juggled in response to the mass departures of families to the mainland, but slowly—and even with all the damage to the island’s infrastructure and school buildings—things got closer to normal.

For González, the quick reopening in 2017 of Kaleb’s school, Lorencita Ramirez de Arellana in Toa Baja, just west of San Juan, was a huge relief. “The teachers were exceptional, the facilities were really good,” she recalled. “The groups were smaller. And the kids could learn much more.” This spring, however, her relief turned to dismay when Lorencita turned up on Keleher’s list of schools slated for closing due to low enrollment. In González’s eyes, Lorencita’s low pupil count was exactly what special education students needed in the first place. At his new school, Kaleb’s classroom lacked the separate bathroom necessary for a class in which not all students are toilet-trained. Even worse, no aide was assigned—a critical worry since Kaleb needs assistance swallowing his food.

Ruth González’s friend, Jasmin Berrios, whose preschool daughter, Eva, also attended Lorencita, was shocked when she discovered her class had no assigned teacher, and that the room was still choked with debris a year after the storm.

Special education covers a wide range of needs, ranging from autism to cerebral palsy. The Individuals With Disabilities Education Act of 1975 requires all U.S. students who qualify receive such services. The U.S. Department of Education’s latest annual review, though, found that 29 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico fell short of meeting their special education obligations in the 2016-17 school year.

Berrios said Keleher’s planned closings made a bad situation worse, largely overlooking kids with special needs. “To take them out of that environment where they have a structure, and put them in another—they’re going to suffer unnecessarily,” Berrios said.

In an interview, Keleher described the closings as part of her goal of rationalizing a system driven by inertia and politics. “Shrinking the footprint” was a necessity given the drop in overall enrollment, from 644,000 in 1990 to an estimated 307,000 for the new school year, she said. That reduction reflected both a falling birthrate and the loss of 10 percent of Puerto Rico’s population since 2000, due in large part to the island economic decline over that period. (In July 2017, Puerto Rico had an estimated population of 3.35 million. By one estimate, the post-Maria migration could reach 200,000 by the end of 2018.)

Heavy borrowing eventually led Congress to allow Puerto Rico to file for the equivalent of bankruptcy last year. A fiscal control board was created to impose austerity and whittle down the island’s government to a sustainable size. The local Department of Education’s budget, meanwhile, dropped from $3 billion in 2016 to $2.5 billion. This year, the control board demanded cuts totaling $200 million—including $80 million from special education.

Keleher said her consolidation plan was meant to free up money to reinvest in areas such as special education. “Whereas the public sees it as a numbers game and a coldhearted consolidation of schools,” she said, “it was an intentional shifting of the distribution of resources to ensure money was available to go where it was most needed.”

Students are getting a special education in name only.

Keleher said Puerto Rico’s special education program produces “terrible” results. Almost four decades ago, a judge made a similar observation in a ruling that the commonwealth had failed to meet its constitutional obligations to disabled students.

When the lawsuit was filed in 1980, only 3.9 percent of Puerto Rico’s students were classified as eligible for special education, compared with a national average of around 10 percent at the time. Keleher credits the lawsuit, begun just five years after she was born, with having forced the department to identify more students with disabilities. But she added that the current percentage of students designated as needing special education, more than eight times that of 1980, is “off the rails.”

Pressure from the lawsuit may have led educators to over-enroll, she said. Students were classified as being suitable for special education without sufficient screening. It was an impulse to err “on the side of, ‘Let me just help you, because we don’t want to be accused of not helping,’ ” Keleher said.

There are other theories. Joyce Davila, the founder of Puerto Rico’s Autism Alliance, thinks the current 33 percent figure may be accurate—reflecting the high level of disability that stems from the island’s poverty. Susan Therriault, a managing researcher with the American Institutes of Research who has worked in Puerto Rico, said the high percentage may reflect the large number of students enrolled in private schools, some of which she claimed have a reputation for being reluctant to admit students with disabilities. As a result, an artificially large contingent of kids with special needs are left in public schools.

Ana Maria Garcia Blanco, executive director of the Institute for New Schools in San Juan, runs Montessori programs on the island. She contends that the figure is a sign that regular classroom teachers are simply overwhelmed. Confronted by a student they feel they’re not able to serve properly, educators often feel “the best alternative they have is to refer them to special education,” she said.

Statistics seem to support her thesis. A higher share of the island’s special education population have less severe disabilities than the nation as a whole. Puerto Rico also places more of its special education students in mainstream classes for a larger part of the school day than is the national average—75 percent compared with 63 percent. Advocates say that’s one of several signs that students are getting a special education in name only.

In fact, a 2016 report for the United Nations Human Rights Commission conducted by attorneys from Santa Clara Law School concluded that Puerto Rico’s “strategy has been to find ways to delay and avoid providing appropriate or timely special education programs.” The report echoes a long list of parental complaints—so-called individualized education plans copied from a generic formula; a lack of one-on-one aides; too few behavioral specialists for autistic children; and a lack of training for aides.

Students are getting a special education in name only.

In 2002 the commonwealth court appointed a monitor in the hope annual reports would generate progress. They didn’t. Four years later a judge levied a $2,000-a-day fine against Puerto Rico for failing to make sufficient improvement. The penalty increased to $10,000 a day in 2015. To some, the very length of the litigation is proof of failure. “How can you have a class-action suit running almost half a century?” said Victor M. Rivera, a former special education judge in Puerto Rico.

Keleher said there’s no quick fix for a system she said is “a little bit of a disaster.”

This summer, the commonwealth’s Department of Education started a program to address over-classification. Educators in selected regions were taught techniques to reduce disruptive behavior or identify students who can avoid special education with temporary extra help. There’s also an effort to increase team-teaching, a common practice elsewhere in the U.S. in which a general and a special education teacher share a class.

“These are things that are kind of happening everywhere and seemed to have had good effects,” Keleher said. All these initiatives have nevertheless been overshadowed by her school closing plan and support for a new law that, for the first time, allows charter schools in Puerto Rico. The closing plan has both triggered litigation and especially hurt special education, opponents said, which relies on small classrooms with low teacher-student ratios to be effective.

Teachers unions often cite a tweet by Keleher—posted a month after Maria struck—urging islanders to use the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina “as a point of reference” and an “opportunity to create new, better schools.” After Katrina, New Orleans closed virtually all of its schools and fired almost all teachers before replacing them with charter schools.

Julia Keleher@SecEducacionPR Sharing info on Katrina as a point of reference; we should not underestimate the damage or the opportunity to creat… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

Others are more charitable, saying Keleher is pursuing worthwhile goals in a way that alienates parents and teachers. “The answers lie with the people who are closer to the children,” Garcia Blanco said. “Calling it a ‘disaster’ separates her from them.”

She added that Keleher underestimated the emotional impact of the closings on affected communities. “Schools are like the center of their life.”

Luis Beauchamp would probably agree. He is the father of an autistic third-grader in Mayaguez, on Puerto Rico’s west coast. Until this year, Beauchamp sent his son to the same elementary school he attended when he was a child, a one minute walk from their house. After years of constant work with teachers and administrators, Beauchamp saw his son begin to thrive there.

That success, however, was disrupted when his son’s school landed on the closings list. He was automatically assigned to a school much farther away, in a cacophonous class of 27 students. It took a month before Beauchamp could find another school that seemed appropriate. He said that, during the wait, his son would ask when his old school would be reopened every time they walked past.

“For any child, it’s been tough,” Beauchamp said. “But for a special education child, it’s been even more difficult.”

Elsen-Rooney is a reporting fellow at the Teacher Project at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

To contact the authors of this story: John O'Neil in New York at joneil18@bloomberg.net, Michael Elsen-Rooney in New York at

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Rovella at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.