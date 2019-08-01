(Bloomberg) -- Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello’s nomination of his successor now heads into a crucial last-minute vote amid doubts that lawmakers will confirm his pick, creating a potential leadership void for the bankrupt island.

Pedro Pierluisi, the commonwealth’s former representative in the U.S. Congress, is Rossello’s choice as secretary of state, the position that’s next in the line of succession. Rossello, who’s set to leave office at 5 p.m. on Friday, has called for a special session to begin Thursday morning, although House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Mendez, also of Rossello’s New Progressive Party, has said there aren’t enough votes to confirm Pierluisi.

The island, which has been in bankruptcy for two years and is still rebuilding after Hurricane Maria, is facing a succession crisis after Rossello announced July 24 that he would step down following a text scandal and massive street protests. After the disclosure of leaked chats in which Rossello and his top officials mocked rivals and ordinary Puerto Ricans, mass demonstrations demanded his resignation. There is no secretary of state since Luis Rivera Marin left due to his involvement in the chats. After that, the governorship would fall to Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, who has said she doesn’t want the job.

Kenneth McClintock, a New Progressive Party politician who previously served as secretary of state and senate president, said it is highly unlikely Pierluisi can overcome opposition from leaders of the party, which has a majority in both houses of the legislature. Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who was jockeying for the nomination and who has indicated he plans to run for governor in November 2020, “is a very powerful senate president and he will have the support of most of the party’s senators,” McClintock said. “You could easily have 20 of the 30 senators voting against confirmation.”

Read more - Understanding Why Puerto Rico’s Governor Resigned: QuickTake

Under Pressure

In Pierluisi’s first public statement since Rossello’s nomination announcement Wednesday morning, he said he has “listened to the people’s messages, their demands and their concerns. And in this new challenge in my life, I will only answer to the people.”

Rossello had been pressured to act before he steps down to name a candidate who can win approval of both protesters and the island’s congress. The appointment of a secretary of state in Puerto Rico requires confirmation by a majority of members in both the Senate and House.

A leadership void threatens to delay Puerto Rico’s negotiations to restructure billions of dollars of debt and secure federal aid as the commonwealth recovers from Hurricane Maria. U.S. lawmakers allocated about $42.5 billion in disaster aid, but Puerto Rico has received only about $13.6 billion, according to the federal government.

In a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning, Rivera Schatz noted that Rossello can make appointments until he leaves office at 5 p.m. Friday. He didn’t say anything about whether the governor’s choice would be approved in the chamber he leads. “There is no problem without a solution, and in Puerto Rico, we must focus on solutions,” said Rivera Schatz, who is also a member of the dominant New Progressive Party, which favors statehood.

Board Ties

Pierluisi, 60, is a private-practice lawyer with San Juan-based O’Neill & Borges LLC, which represents the island’s federal oversight board in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy. The firm’s website said he was on a leave of absence as of Tuesday. The firm has billed the federal board at least $4,900 for time that Pierluisi has spent on its cases, according to court documents.

“There are situations that have to do with the fiscal oversight board,” Mendez, the House speaker, said during an interview on WKAQ 580 Wednesday. “In an informal survey that was done, he presents problems right now.”

From 2009 to 2017, Pierluisi was Puerto Rico’s non-voting member of the U.S. House, known as resident commissioner, and prior to that, he was justice secretary under Governor Pedro Rossello, the current governor’s father. He’s a member of the ruling New Progressive Party and in the U.S. House caucused with Democrats. Pierluisi lost to the younger Rossello in the 2016 gubernatorial primary.

As resident commissioner, he was one of the main proponents for the approval of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act of 2016, which gave Puerto Rico a path to bankruptcy court but also -- controversially -- installed a federal oversight board that has spurred complaints about vestigial colonialism.

Prices on most Puerto Rico general-obligation bonds have increased during the island’s political turmoil amid market speculation that the federal oversight board may gain more power. General-obligation bonds with an 8% coupon and maturing in 2035 traded Wednesday at an average price of 55.3 cents on the dollar, up from about 52 cents at the start of July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the legislature has doubts about a Pierluisi nomination, bondholders are more favorable. Pierluisi may cooperate more than Rossello with the federal oversight board on fiscal plans and implementing budgets, Howard Sitzer, senior municipal bonds analyst at CreditSights Inc., wrote in a report Wednesday.

“If there is anyone with the potential to rise above it all, we believe he is the most appealing candidate,” Sitzer said in the report.

--With assistance from Michael Deibert and Steven Church.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michelle Kaske in New York at mkaske@bloomberg.net;Ezra Fieser in Bogota at efieser@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Campbell at ecampbell14@bloomberg.net, Michael B. Marois

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.