(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s governor-in-waiting, Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, defended herself Friday after the disclosure of an ethics investigation into her conduct, decrying “vicious” attacks on her record.

“Some people’s agenda and desire to undermine my credibility and destabilize government order at this moment of transcendent importance for Puerto Rico is evident. It only seeks to perpetuates instability and unrest in the country,” Vazquez said in a statement.

Vazquez is next in line of succession after Governor Ricardo Rossello said late Wednesday that he would leave Aug. 2 after weeks of massive protests. Residents demanded his resignation after the publication of profanity-laced chats in which the governor and his inner circle made fun of ordinary Puerto Ricans and political rivals.

Shortly after his announcement, the island’s Office of Government Ethics announced a review of Vazquez’s conduct as the commonwealth’s chief law-enforcement officer. Zulma Rosario, executive director of the agency, directed her staff to look into accusations that Vazquez ignored evidence of possible corruption in the provision of hurricane relief.

Protesters have demanded a fresh start from compromised politicians whose ineffective leadership failed to end a more than decade-long recession that pushed the commonwealth into bankruptcy in 2017. Their pressure created a leadership void as officials fled Rossello’s administration after the chat scandal and the indictment this month of two former colleague on charges of steering contracts to favored companies.

Critics in the legislature have said Vazquez didn’t fully investigate the possible diversion of aid-supply trucks meant for victims of Hurricane Maria. A charity linked to first lady Beatriz Rossello was supposed to be distributing the aid. Another issue involves potential influence peddling in a medical cannabis regulatory body that they say Vazquez failed to investigate.

Vazquez in her statement Friday said that her opponents are spreading misinformation about her record. “Nothing can undermine our wish to continue to do the right thing for our people,” Vazquez said. “That has been our path.”

