(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico will partially redo a key gubernatorial primary election next Sunday after ballots failed to arrive at some polling centers in a timely manner.

Governor Wanda Vazquez, who is facing a challenge from within her New Progressive Party, said no results would be released until everyone gets an opportunity to vote.

Vazquez is facing her first election for governor after replacing Ricardo Rossello, who was ousted amid massive street protests last August. But when voters arrived at polling stations early Sunday, braving the Covid-19 pandemic, many found there were no ballots and it wasn’t possible to vote.

