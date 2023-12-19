(Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen US state attorneys general are backing an appeal by creditors of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority seeking to challenge a bankruptcy ruling that sharply limits their revenue claims.

US District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain decided in March the utility’s bondholders only had a secured lien on about $16 million already deposited in reserve accounts. She then capped at $2.38 billion their right to the utility’s net revenue. Prepa, as the agency is known, owes $9 billion to bondholders and fuel-line lenders.

Its creditors, including GoldenTree Asset Management and Syncora Guarantee, earlier this month appealed Swain’s ruling. Led by Jason Miyares, Virginia’s top prosecutor, the 14 attorneys general, all Republicans, are supporting that legal pushback in a brief filed to the court late Monday.

Tollroads, utilities, hospitals and transit agencies throughout the US sell debt to finance infrastructure development with the promise to repay from future revenue collections. Limiting investors’ ability to recoup future receipts can negatively impact the municipal-bond market, according to the filing from the attorney generals.

“Doing so would harm the market and its participants — including the states, municipalities and investors — and threaten the continued viability of the primary revenue stream for vast swaths of municipal public works projects, such as water systems, health care facilities, power plants, waste disposal facilities, or low and moderate income housing programs,” according to the brief.

The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is set to hear oral arguments on Jan. 29. Swain plans to hold a confirmation hearing in early March on Prepa’s debt restructuring plan, which would slash the utility’s $10 billion of claims by 75%.

Prepa has been in bankruptcy since 2017. Rightsizing its obligations has been difficult: Bondholders haven’t been paid in years, but island residents balk at higher rates to repay investors. Nearly 42% of Puerto Ricans live in poverty and already pay some of the highest electricity rates while enduring frequent outages.

Matthias Rieker, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board, which is managing Prepa’s bankruptcy, said in a statement regarding the filing from the group of attorneys general that Swain’s decision should have no bearing on other deals in the municipal-bond market.

“The court’s ruling properly determined the extent of the bondholders’ enforceable security interest based on a plain reading of the credit document and allowed the bondholders’ remaining unsecured claim through rigorous due process,” Rieker said.

