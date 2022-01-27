(Bloomberg) -- A Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer Award-winning graphic novel “Maus” from its eighth-grade curriculum, citing objections to profanity and key scenes in the book, which depicts the experiences of Holocaust survivors.

Writer and artist Art Spiegelman’s novel tells the story of his parents’ internment at a Nazi concentration camp, the resulting trauma and his mother’s death by suicide in 1968. The McMinn County Board of Education voted 10-0 to ban the book from school curriculum on Jan. 10, and a transcript of the meeting shows deliberations over whether censoring certain words would incur copyright violations.

Board member Tony Allman also seemingly questioned the book’s subject matter at large, noting that, “It shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids. Why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff? It is not wise or healthy.”

The ban comes as other school districts across the country move to prohibit books of varying subject matter, including racism and LGBTQ+ representation. A coalition of over 200 organizations, publishers, authors and bookstores in December 2021 signed a letter denouncing such efforts. American Library Association director Deborah Caldwell-Stone said in December that the recent bans amounted to “a volume of challenges I’ve never seen in my time at the ALA — the last 20 years. We’ve never had a time when we’ve gotten four or five reports a day for days on end, sometimes as many as eight in a day.”

The Wentzville School Board in Missouri on Jan. 24 banned Toni Morrison’s acclaimed novel “The Bluest Eye” from its high school libraries, and a Florida bill recently proposed by State Senator Joe Gruters would allow parents to challenge the books made available by their children's schools.

In a Jan. 27 interview with CNN's New Day, Spiegelman said the school board's focus on the language used in "Maus" as well as the presence of nudity in a single frame of the book was “myopic.”

“They're so afraid of what's implied and having to defend the decision to teach 'Maus' as part of the curriculum that it lead to this kind of daffily myopic response,” he said.

Two administrators from McMinn County, Julie Goodin and Melasawn Knight, defended the inclusion of Spiegelman’s book in the curriculum.

“I was a history teacher and there is nothing pretty about the Holocaust and for me this was a great way to depict a horrific time in history,” Goodin said, according to meeting notes. “Mr. Spiegelman did his very best to depict his mother passing away and we are almost 80 years away. It’s hard for this generation, these kids don’t even know 9/11, they were not even born. For me this was his way to convey the message.”

Neither Allman or the McMinn County Board of Education returned requests for comment by publication time.

The McMinn decision gained national awareness on Jan. 26, one day before National Holocaust Remembrance Day. Spiegelman, the author, said in an interview with CNBC that the school board was “Orwellian” in its decision making.

The book was first published in serial form by Raw Books & Graphics in 1980, and Spiegelman won the Pulitzer Prize for the full novel in 1992.

