(Bloomberg) -- Suzano SA, the world’s largest producer of hardwood pulp, has acquired forestry assets in a bid to expand its self-sufficiency in wood supply.

The Sao Paulo-based company agreed to purchase two funds managed by Banco BTG Pactual SA subsidiary Timberland Investment Group for about 1.83 billion reais ($376 million), according to a filing late Saturday. Those funds own about 70,000 hectares of land in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, located in central-west Brazil.

The sale is expected to close next year and is subject to regulatory approval, Suzano said. As a result of the deal, the company announced an increase in its forecast for 2024 capital expenditure to 16.5 billion reais, up from 14.6 billion reais originally.

The acquisition comes just a few days after Klabin SA, a Brazilian paper-packaging producer, announced a billion-dollar-plus deal for some forestry assets from a unit of Empresas Copec SA.

Timberland has $5.7 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.