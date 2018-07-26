(Bloomberg) -- Puma SE is struggling to keep up as consumers turn away from the minimalist retro sneakers that have driven growth in favor of high-tops and other bulkier styles influenced by the fashion runway.

“The first six months of the year showed major shifts in product trends and consumer demand, especially for footwear,” Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Gulden said in a statement Thursday.

Along with an uncertain business environment stemming from currency fluctuations and a “difficult global trade environment,” that means the German company’s more upbeat sales forecast will not translate into a corresponding earnings increase. Instead, Puma will make additional investments in marketing, the executive said.

Puma shares fell as much as 8.3 percent in early trading in Frankfurt, trimming their gain this year to 27 percent.

Puma had lifted its profit forecast in April, and three times last year, riding the “athleisure” trend of sports outfits worn away from gyms and tracks. It also benefited from the adoption of retro styles revived from the 1980s and ’90s, Gulden said on a call with reporters. In the first half of this year, he said, fashion swiftly shifted toward bulky, basketball-inspired styles, and Puma had to accelerate some product launches.

“It’s been a tough quarter for us when it gets to activity, reacting to that,” Gulden said. “I guess you will also hear that from other brands.”

The company’s reaction to the changes allowed it to continue to sell more products, it said Thursday, predicting that currency-adjusted revenue will rise by 12 percent to 14 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 10 percent to 12 percent.

Puma shares have outperformed those of its main rivals over the past two years.

That trend continued after Gucci owner Kering SA spun the company off in May.

Puma forecast full-year earnings before interest and taxes of 310 million euros ($363 million) to 330 million euros, short of analysts’ estimate of 337 million euros.

The company said second-quarter net income rose to 31.1 million euros on revenue of 1.05 billion euros. EBIT was 58 million euros.

To contact the reporter on this story: Richard Weiss in Frankfurt at rweiss5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John J. Edwards III, Thomas Mulier

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.