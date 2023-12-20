(Bloomberg) -- US pump prices had their biggest jump in more than four months, tracking gains in oil, as many Americans get ready for holiday road trips.

Regular gasoline now costs an average of $3.097 a gallon after notching the biggest one-day increase since August with a 0.6% gain, according to data from the American Automobile Association. The group estimates that nearly 104 million people will drive to their holiday destinations this year, the second highest on record.

Fuel costs are likely to trend higher as long as oil continues its rally. At the current pace of increase, prices will soon catch up to year-ago levels and renew fears of inflation as next year’s US presidential election campaign heats up.

