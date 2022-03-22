(Bloomberg) -- India’s biggest fuel retailer raised gasoline and diesel prices after elections in a key state got over earlier this month, fanning inflation fears and threatening growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Indian Oil Corp., the de facto price-setter for other state-run refiners, increased diesel prices by 0.86 rupees ($0.01) a liter in Mumbai on Tuesday and gasoline by 0.84 rupees. That’s the first revision since Nov. 4, and comes after the longest stretch of unchanged prices after government-owned retailers moved to daily revisions in 2017.

Pump prices are surging globally following a sharp rally in Brent crude, the global benchmark, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s ban on imports of Russian fossil fuels. The jump in crude prices is likely to set off a streak of increases in Indian pump prices as retailers look to recoup losses. Oil retailers will need to raise prices by 12.1 rupees a liter by mid-March to break even, ICICI Securities Ltd. said in a note earlier this month.

Soaring oil prices are putting pressure on the world’s third-biggest crude importer, with the rupee among the biggest losers against the U.S. dollar in Asia. For the central bank, higher oil prices mean faster inflation, which can test its resolve to keep borrowing costs lower for longer to support the economy. Headline inflation has already breached the upper tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.

The increase in oil prices also impacts disposable incomes in a nation where private consumption accounts for as much as 60% of the gross domestic product. The crude price shock can shave off as much as 60 basis points of economic growth in India, according to estimates by Standard Chartered Plc.

While state-run fuel retailers, who control more than 90% of the market, are technically free to align prices with global rates, they often freeze rates in the run-up to polls, fearing public backlash over higher prices. So, despite a surge in international prices, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. held back an increase in prices until elections concluded in five states, most notably in Uttar Pradesh, where voting ended on March 7.

When the oil retailers last raised pump prices in November, the federal government softened the blow on consumers by cutting excise taxes on diesel and gasoline. This time too it’s likely to do the same, Jefferies India Pvt. said in a note this month.

