(Bloomberg) -- Purdue Pharma LP’s request for court approval to pay $38 million to executives in bonuses, incentives and severance plans while the drug company is in bankruptcy protection was challenged by state officials.

Attorneys general for 24 states said on Thursday they’re joining an objection filed last month by the U.S. trustee’s office. That filing argued that Purdue and its billionaire owners, the Sackler family, failed to give enough detail to justify the payments, including whether any recipients had engaged in misconduct surrounding the marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin.

“After declaring bankruptcy to try to shield themselves from liability for the opioid epidemic that they engineered, they now want to pay their company executives millions of dollars in bonuses,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection last month to deal with more than 2,600 lawsuits. The company proposed a settlement valued at $10 billion that about half the states have agreed to.

The company didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

