(Bloomberg) -- Purdue Pharma LLP says its decision on whether to file for bankruptcy doesn’t depend on whether there’s a delay in an upcoming trial about its role in the opioid epidemic.

Bankruptcy protection would halt litigation against Purdue and block new cases from moving forward. In addition to an Oklahoma lawsuit against Purdue and other opioid makers, a massive case by states and local governments is ongoing in Ohio and could leave drugmakers and distributors on the hook for billions of dollars.

“Purdue has been and is preparing for the trial where we will prove that we are not responsible for the opioid addiction crisis,” the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said in an emailed statement. “We categorically deny that a failure to win the motion for a continuance will have a determinative effect on the company’s decisions about whether or not to file for bankruptcy.”

The company, spurred by the lawsuits tying its painkillers to the crisis, is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans. It’s working with attorneys at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, restructuring experts at AlixPartners LLP and investment bankers at PJT Partners Inc., the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential information.

It began speaking with advisers last year and has used bankruptcy threats for leverage in settlement talks, plaintiffs lawyers have said.

The judge in Oklahoma will hear arguments Friday on whether to delay the start of that trial, now set for late May. Attorney General Mike Hunter, who brought the suit, told the court in a March 1 filing that no delay is necessary and that any delay request is driven by the defendants, which include several other drugmakers, who he says “know” that “there is no way -- no way -- any of these defendants can face a jury.”

Lawyers for Hunter wrote in the filing: “So here are their choices: 1. File bankruptcy (Purdue) 2. Settle (all 3) 3. Try to move the trial date (all 3).”

Bankruptcy would shield Purdue from litigation by imposing an automatic stay on all lawsuits and allowing Purdue to consolidate its legal efforts and expenses. Existing suits are typically settled as part of a bankruptcy; if not, they could come back to life after the company exits court protection. There’s no decision on the filing, the people said, and developments in the litigation could still change or postpone the plans.

‘No Timetables’

A representative for Purdue declined to comment on a potential bankruptcy or its legal strategy. “The company is looking at all of its options, but we have made no decisions, and have not set any timetables,” the company said through a spokesman.

Although lawsuits against Purdue would be on hold during a bankruptcy, the cases against their codefendants, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson, would continue. The drugmakers say they didn’t act improperly in marketing their medicines.

Lawsuits like Oklahoma’s against drugmakers and distributors have opened up the potential for billions of dollars in liabilities as governments grapple with mounting human and financial costs of the opioid epidemic. More than 700,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses from 1999 to 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than two-thirds of those were opioid-related.

While the epidemic of addiction and death allegedly began with prescription pills marketed by drug companies, it has shifted to include heroin and synthetic compounds like fentanyl.

Purdue says it’s “committed to working with the states to help address this public health challenge.”

The case is: State of Oklahoma v Purdue Pharma LP, No. ZCJ-2017-816, Oklahoma District Court for Cleveland County (Norman).

