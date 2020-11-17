(Bloomberg) -- Some members of the billionaire Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma LP can make a $225 million payment as part of a U.S. government settlement over civil claims tied to illegal opioid marketing without trampling the rights of the drugmaker’s other creditors, a judge concluded.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, overseeing Purdue’s Chapter 11 case, ruled Tuesday the payment won’t “frustrate enforcement” of any future judgments and may help reach a deal to wipe out Purdue’s opioid liability.

“Making this payment would not materially impede the mediation” between states, local governments and Purdue aimed at resolving more than 2,000 lawsuits seeking to hold the company accountable for helping fuel the U.S. opioid crisis.Purdue officials have proposed turning over the company, which makes the controversial opioid painkiller OxyContin, to states and local governments along with as much as $3 billion in cash from members of the Sackler family.The family would no longer own the drugmaker under the deal, which has been valued at about $10 billion. A group of state attorneys general and opioid victims have objected to having governments forced to get into the drug business to generate funds to beef up opioid-treatment programs.

$8.3 Billion Resolution

The handover is mandated by Purdue’s guilty plea to three felonies as part of a $8.3 billion resolution of U.S. Justice Department probes of its OxyContin marketing practices over a decade starting in 2007.“The DOJ settlement mandates the preservation of the OxyContin business under the government’s protection,” according to court filings by a group of families victimized by the opioid epidemic. “This requirement in the settlement is improper, corrosive to public faith in government, and offensive to the tens of thousands of families who have been harmed,” the group added.Drain rejected objectors’ calls for members of the Sackler family involved in running Purdue be forced to turn over evidence in the bankruptcy case of the extent of their wealth. In court filings by the Raymond Sackler and Mortimer Sackler wings of the family, the billionaires said states and local governments “already know” their financial details.“Sacklers’ wealth has been sufficiently vetted and it’s clear they have materially more than the $225 million,” Drain said during the hearing in White Plains, New York.

Representatives of the Raymond Sackler and Mortimer Sackler wings of the family didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment on Drain’s decision.Drain also approved a reduced bonus of more than $700,000 for Purdue Chief Executive Officer Craig Landau at the hearing. Landau had originally sought a $1.3 million bonus.The case is Purdue Pharma LP, 19-23649, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (White Plains).

