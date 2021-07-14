(Bloomberg) -- PureGym, the no-frills fitness-center chain, is considering reviving plans for an initial public offering.

The company is in the early stages of weighing options for raising equity in the public markets, according to an update to bondholders on Wednesday. A potential listing comes as gyms across the U.K. see a rebound in business with the ending of pandemic lockdowns.

“Despite the extreme challenges the gyms and fitness sector has faced, the PureGym Group is well-positioned to take advantage of this post-pandemic recovery and the opportunities presented by competition having been weakened by the rigours of the last 18 months,” a spokesperson for PureGym said.

PureGym decided to pull plans for a U.K. listing in 2016 amid uncertain markets in the wake of the country’s vote to leave the European Union. The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Humphrey Cobbold, who was previously boss of the online cycling retailer Wiggle Ltd.

