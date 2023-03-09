Purolator plans to electrify its Canadian fleet network by 2030 through a $1 billion commitment to purchase more than 3,500 electric delivery vehicles.

In what the courier is calling the largest investment in its 63-year history, it says the plan will contribute to its goal of electrifying 60 per cent of its overall fleet over the next seven years.

More than 60 terminals across Canada will also go green by 2030 as it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent

The company says it will begin the rollout by deploying 25 Ford e-transit vans in London, Ont., Richmond, B.C., and Quebec City this month, with plans to add 100 green vehicles by the end of this year.

President and CEO John Ferguson says Purolator wants to be "the greenest courier company in Canada."

The company says it is on a path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

