Purplebricks sees little respite from the housing imbalance that hobbled margins in the six months ended Dec. 31.

Demand in the U.K. will continue to outstrip supply for the rest of the fiscal year 2022, even amid an increase in the number of available homes in January, the Solihull, England-based real estate services company said on Monday. Although house prices are surging at a record pace, the benefits for Purplebricks won’t start to seep through until fiscal 2023 as it spends more to reorganize its business.

“The outlook for the housing market remains uncertain and we expect the constrained levels of sales supply to continue throughout the second half,” Chief Executive Officer Vic Darvey said in a statement. “There are early signs of improving market conditions during January, although we do not anticipate a meaningful financial benefit until fiscal 2023.”

Purplebricks posted a 0.8 million-pound ($0.7 million) adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the first half, compared with earnings of 8.4 million pounds the year earlier. Revenue fell 7% as instructions dropped 38% and total fee income declined 29%.

