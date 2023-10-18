(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation from Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong to visit the Southeast Asian country “soon,” according to a post on Vietnam’s government website.

The leaders met in Beijing during China’s Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Putin also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Russia at an appropriate time, according to the statement.

A representative of Russia’s embassy in Hanoi was not immediately available for comment.

Vietnam has always considered Russia one of its most important partners, Thuong said. The country looks to enhance its “comprehensive strategic partnership” with Russia, the Vietnamese president said, according to the statement.

The visits would follow President Joe Biden’s trip to Hanoi in September, during which Vietnam formally upgraded ties with the US to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam’s highest diplomatic relationship level and one previously reserved for China, Russia, India and South Korea.

The leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, security, defense, technology and education, the statement said.

