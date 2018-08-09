(Bloomberg) -- An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin is proposing raising taxes on metals, chemicals and fertilizer companies.

A letter from Andrey Belousov, addressed to Putin, suggests that the Russian president should order the government to raise further revenues for the budget from the mining and chemicals sectors, arguing that they are paying lower taxes than the oil and gas sector. The move could raise as much as an additional 500 billion rubles ($7.5 billion), according to the letter seen by Bloomberg.

While Putin appeared to have given his blessing in a handwritten note on the letter making the proposal, it wasn’t clear what stage of the approval process it was in.

According to the letter, the greatest additional budget revenues could be raised from miners MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and Alrosa PJSC and petrochemical group Sibur Holding PJSC.

Spokespeople for the Kremlin and the government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

