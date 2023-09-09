(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s looking to build stronger ties with North Korea “on all fronts” in a message marking the 75th anniversary of the state’s founding and ahead of a visit by Pyongyang’s leader.

“Through our joint efforts we will continue to develop bilateral relations on all fronts,” Putin said in a telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un published on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday. “This fully meets our peoples’ interests.”

Kim is expected to travel to Russia for a meeting in Vladivostok with Putin early next week. The Russian leader is believed to be seeking ammunition and other weaponry from North Korea to aid his war effort in Ukraine.

North Korea in return is said to be asking for Russian help on advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid, the New York Times reported, citing US officials.

The US has said the arms talks are advancing and warned North Korea of punishment for any weapons transfers.

Putin and Kim held their first official meeting in April 2019, when the North Korean leader travelled to Vladivostok on a luxury armored train. North Korea and Russia have a rail link at their border and from there it’s about 150 kilometers (95 miles) to Vladivostok.

The possible trip would be Kim’s first outside of the Korean Peninsula since he last met Putin four years ago.

