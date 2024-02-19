(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed Expobank to buy HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit, letting Europe’s biggest lender exit the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

Expobank, owned by Russian entrepreneur Igor Kim, was in advanced talks to buy HSBC’s business before the Kremlin tightened control over the exit of foreign firms in the banking and energy sectors in August 2022. The approval was published in a decree on the country’s legal database Monday.

It is not immediately clear if Expobank will be able to close the deal, even with Putin’s permission, because it became subject to US sanctions in December. A call to Expobank outside of working hours went unanswered. HSBC also did not respond to a request for comment.

London-based HSBC exited retail banking in Russia long before the invasion of Ukraine. After the war started, it said it wasn’t accepting new business or customers at its remaining Russian corporate banking unit.

Since the Kremlin cracked down on deals in banking sector, Putin has only allowed one other transaction to proceed. In September, he permitted the sale of Bank Intesa AO, the Russian subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo, to an unnamed potential buyer.

Two years into the Russian war with Ukraine, the biggest exit from the financial sector so far has been Societe Generale SA’s sale of Rosbank PJSC to the investment firm of Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin. The French bank took a roughly €3 billion hit on the deal.

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Italy’s UniCredit SpA are still unable to exit the country, in which the biggest potential buyers are under international sanctions.

