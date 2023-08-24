(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a BRICS summit in South Africa by video on Thursday, the day after a plane crash that presumably killed the head of the mercenary Wagner Group.

Putin did not mention the crash involving Yevgeny Prigozhin which occurred exactly two months after the mercenary boss led a mutiny that challenged Putin’s almost 25-year rule.

“We will continue the work that we started today to expand the influence of BRICS in the world,” Putin said as he tuned in to join his counterparts from Brazil, India, China and South Africa. They were delivering an update on progress at their annual summit in Johannesburg.

