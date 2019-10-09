(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally announced the beginning of a military offensive into northeastern Syria, three days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. wouldn’t stand in the way.

Erdogan said the operation, code-named “Peace Spring,” was meant to to force back Kurdish militants controlling the border area and target Islamic State militants.

Earlier in the day, a small forward group of Turkish forces entered Syria at two points along the frontier, close to the Syrian towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, according to a Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Putin Calls, Urges Caution (5:20 p.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned Erdogan as the Turkish military began its operation. Putin stressed “the importance of guaranteeing the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and respect for its sovereignty,” a Kremlin statement said.

According to the Turkish side, Erdogan thanked the Russian president for maintaining a constructive stance as the military prepared for its advance.

Turkish Jets Hit YPG Positions Near Tal Abyad (4:40 p.m.)

Turkey’s F-16 warplanes and howitzers began hitting positions held by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia near the town of Tal Abyad, according footage carried by CNN-Turk television.

Turkey also summoned the U.S. ambassador to the foreign ministry to inform him about the operation, Turkey’s foreign ministry said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Onur Ant in Istanbul at oant@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, ;Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Mark Williams

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.