(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree offering passports to people living in breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, a move likely to escalate tensions with the newly elected leadership in Kiev.

The citizenship offer comes three days after the landslide election on Sunday of comic Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Ukraine’s new president. Putin has yet to respond publicly to Zelenskiy’s victory and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday downplayed the possibility of the two leaders working together. Russia also raised pressure on Ukraine by announcing new trade sanctions days before the vote.

The order posted on the Kremlin website Wednesday gives permanent residents in the rebel-held areas of Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure. Russia has made similar moves in other breakaway regions in the former Soviet Union and in at least one case used the presence of newly minted citizens as justification for military intervention.

The Kremlin order threatens to ratchet up confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, which has repeatedly accused Putin of sending troops and weapons to aid the separatists in a war that’s killed 13,000 people in the past five years. The Kremlin denies Russian forces are involved. The U.S. and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia over the conflict, which erupted after the 2014 revolution that swept Ukraine’s pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from power.

There was no immediate public reaction from Ukrainian authorities.

Pressure on Kiev

Russia’s goal is to put pressure on the new administration in Kiev, said Alexei Chesnakov, a former Kremlin official who now consults the authorities on Ukraine policy.

Zelenskiy must “lift the blockade” of the rebel regions in Donbas and “Kiev and its allies must stop looking for arguments for not implementing the peace agreement” signed in the Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015, he said.

While the untested political novice’s resounding defeat on Sunday of outgoing President Petro Poroshenko came as a relief in Moscow, the Russian leadership has reserved judgement on what the newcomer’s victory will mean for relations after five years of conflict over Putin’s seizure of Crimea and the Kremlin’s backing for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, 41, gave little away about his policies during the campaign other than a promise to “break this system” by sweeping away corruption. After his victory, he pledged to bring home Ukrainian prisoners captured in the fighting and to revive the stalled Minsk process for ending the conflict.

Russia says Ukraine isn’t providing autonomy promised under the accord to the rebel-held areas. Ukraine retorts that international control of the area is needed to prevent the flow of Russian soldiers and weapons. A proposal for United Nations peacekeepers remains blocked.

Rebel officials in the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics say about 3.6 million people live in the areas under their control.

