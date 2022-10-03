(Bloomberg) -- Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has “good chances” to lead a new government after a decisive victory in Saturday’s elections, President Egils Levits said.

Karins, a US citizen who is staunch critic of Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine, led his New Unity party to win 26 seats in the Baltic state’s 100-member parliament. At the same time, voters punished a party backed by ethnic Russians that had won the past three elections, denying it entry to the assembly.

As he started talks with political leaders on forming a new government, the president said the next cabinet will comprise New Unity and the conservative National Alliance, as well as the newly formed United List party and the Progressives. That would give Karins a majority of as many as 64 seats, said Levits, who will choose the candidate for prime minister.

“Two-thirds or more of voters have voted for parties on the democratic spectrum,” Levits said in an interview with TV3 on Monday, predicting prolonged coalition talks.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine bolstered support for Karins, whose government pushed for harsher sanctions against Russia, and supplied Ukraine with weapons and political support in the EU and NATO.

Harmony, the party that had previously appealed to the ethnic Russians making up about a quarter of Latvia’s 1.9 million population, didn’t get the 5% required to win seats in the legislature.

Levits said he would name a prime minister candidate only after meeting the leaders of all parties who made it into the assembly. The president was briefly a teacher of Karins at a Latvian school in Germany, where Karins studied briefly after his family fled during Soviet rule last century.

