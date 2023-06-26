(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s defense minister visited combat troops in Ukraine, in an apparent Kremlin effort to bolster his position after a mercenary leader’s extraordinary mutiny demanding the removal of top military chiefs.

Sergei Shoigu was shown on state television on Monday meeting officers of what the Defense Ministry said was the forward command post of Russia’s ‘Zapad’ group of forces in the war zone in Ukraine. He was briefed “on the current situation, the nature of the enemy’s actions and the performance of combat missions by Russian troops,” the ministry said in a Telegram statement.

The emergence of Putin’s close ally came after troops loyal to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin rebelled and came within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow on Saturday in support of his calls to oust Shoigu and other top defense officials. Prigozhin has heaped abuse on Shoigu for months, accusing him of bungling the invasion of Ukraine and of attempting to “destroy” his Wagner group.

Putin hasn’t been seen since early Saturday when he denounced the revolt as “treason” in a TV address to the nation and threatened “harsh” punishment that never transpired. Instead, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko intervened to broker a deal for Prigozhin to end the revolt in return for Putin allowing him to travel to Belarus and dropping criminal mutiny charges against the Wagner leader and fighters involved in the uprising.

Prigozhin’s whereabouts are unknown and he’s been silent since announcing late Saturday that he was calling off the assault and withdrawing his forces in an audio message on Telegram. Video on social media showed crowds cheering him and shaking his hand as he was driven away from a military installation in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don that Wagner had taken over early in the mutiny.

The ruble weakened as much as 3% against the dollar at Monday’s open on the Moscow Exchange following the weekend’s turmoil. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin lifted a “counter-terror regime” in the capital on Monday as authorities strove to restore a sense of normality.

The rapid chain of events has left the US, Europe and China puzzling over the political fallout from a rebellion that shattered Putin’s invincible image as Russia’s leader and spiraled into the greatest threat to his nearly quarter-century rule.

The crisis highlighted bitter divisions within Russia over the faltering war in Ukraine that’s the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to try to push Putin’s forces out of occupied territories.

Tensions erupted Friday when Prigozhin, 62, posted audio messages on Telegram vowing to “punish” the Defense Ministry for what he alleged was a missile attack on a Wagner base and the losses of “tens of thousands” of Russian troops in the war. The Defense Ministry denied Prigozhin’s claims about a strike.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wagner’s revolt was a “direct challenge” to Putin’s authority and “raises profound questions,” in an interview Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. “We can’t speculate or know exactly where that’s going to go. We do know that Putin has a lot more to answer for in the weeks and months ahead.”

In China, which has boosted ties with Putin and refused to join US-led sanctions over the war, Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday to discuss international and regional issues of common interest, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu also met Rudenko on Sunday, vowing to defend the two countries’ common interests under the “complex and grim” international environment.

The Chinese side expressed support for the Russian leadership’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the country, according to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

