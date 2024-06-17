(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin dismissed four deputy defense ministers and appointed two people with close ties to the Kremlin elite as he continued a shake-up of Russia’s wartime leadership.

Putin named Anna Tsivileva and Pavel Fradkov as deputies to Defense Minister Andrey Belousov in an order published Monday. Tsivileva has been named as a relative of Putin in UK government sanctions, while Fradkov’s father is former Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov, who headed Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service for nine years.

A third appointee, Leonid Gornin, was named first deputy defense minister responsible for overseeing finance at the ministry. He served previously as Russia’s first deputy finance minister.

Putin ousted long-serving Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in favor of Belousov, an economist, after his inauguration in May for a fifth term following the March presidential election. He said the new minister’s key task was to improve the effectiveness of military spending on the battlefield. The appointment has been followed by a series of high-profile detentions of top defense officials on corruption allegations.

Tsivileva, who’s married to Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, will be responsible for improving housing and social services for troops, according to the presidential order. Putin last year appointed her to head a state fund to help soldiers who’ve taken part in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

