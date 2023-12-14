Putin Exudes Confidence That War in Ukraine Is Going His Way

(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin delivered one clear message at his marathon news conference — he’s not backing down or planning to compromise in his war on Ukraine ahead of presidential elections in March.

While Putin spoke during four hours of mostly softball questions from journalists and selected citizens on Thursday, sirens blared repeatedly across Ukraine as Russia continued missile and drone strikes including with Kinzhal hypersonic weapons. Soldiers featured prominently at the televised event, allowing Putin to heap praise on his army for the unprovoked invasion that’s devastated Ukraine and upended European security.

“There’ll be peace when we achieve our goals,” Putin said, repeating his claims that the invasion aimed to secure the demilitarization of Ukraine and its neutral status. The sides can “either come to an agreement or resolve it by force. This is what we will strive for,” he said.

Putin has grounds for feeling confident. A year ago, Russian forces were reeling from a series of retreats after Ukraine reclaimed occupied territory in its northern Kharkiv region and liberated the southern city of Kherson, backed by billions in weapons from its US and European allies.

Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is struggling to secure more aid amid political divisions in the US and the European Union that are holding up tens of billions of dollars of support. That comes after a vaunted summer counteroffensive failed to break through Russian defensive lines in occupied eastern and southern Ukraine, disappointing some allies and fueling doubts about Kyiv’s ability to repel Putin’s military.

“Today Ukraine produces almost nothing. They are still trying to save something, but they get freebies for everything,” Putin said. “Apparently, all this is ending little by little.”

Asked about Putin’s comments, John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, cited demands from Republicans in Washington for a crackdown at the US southern border as part of any deal to provide more money for Ukraine.

“I sure hope that those House Republicans, who have for months held hostage critical assistance to Ukraine, heard Putin’s message loud and clear,” Kirby said Thursday at the White House. “Instead, they’re heading home for the holidays while Ukrainians are heading right back into the fight.”

Putin held the news conference for the first time since the war began, after last year’s event was canceled. Despite catastrophic Russian troop losses that US intelligence this week estimated to be 315,000 dead and wounded, he continues to enjoy widespread public support for an invasion that was meant to deliver victory within days and is now in its 22nd month.

Ukraine Says One Dead in Russian Attacks Before EU Summit

Anxiety among Russians about the war only really spiked when Putin announced a partial mobilization to draft 300,000 reservists in September last year.

He ruled out a repeat of the call-up for now in response to a question from a Russian journalist, claiming that nearly half a million people signed contracts to join the army or volunteered to fight this year. “Why do we need a mobilization?” Putin said. “There is no need.”

With an effective stalemate on the battlefield, the Kremlin is confident Russia can consolidate its grip on the occupied territory while waiting for international support for Kyiv to splinter and its allies to pressure Ukraine into seeking a peace deal.

“Putin is confident that everything is under control,” said Vladislav Inozemtsev, director of the Moscow-based Center for Post-Industrial Studies. “I think that mobilization and a new escalation will begin immediately after the elections.”

The longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin announced last week that he’ll run for a fifth term as president in the March 17 elections to extend his rule to 2030. With opponents in jail or exile amid the harshest Kremlin crackdown in decades, Putin is certain to win the tightly controlled vote.

Officials aim to portray the election as an endorsement of the war that Putin cast as a confrontation with the US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies to prevent Ukraine joining the military alliance.

At his news conference, the Kremlin leader lamented that the US and European states broke off ties with Russia, without acknowledging that his February 2022 order to invade Ukraine and annex territory was the reason. His earlier 2014 annexation of Crimea triggered growing tensions with the US and the EU.

Russia’s willing to restore “full-fledged relations” with the US, though the time isn’t right for that yet, Putin said. “But we are ready for it.”

Putin disclosed that Russia and the US are in “ongoing” dialogue over a possible deal to swap prisoners, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan. Responding to a question from the New York Times, one of the few from international media, he said any agreement “must suit both parties.”

“We want to reach an agreement,” Putin said. “It’s not easy. I hope we find a solution.”

That response came after Kirby, the US spokesman, said Friday that the Biden administration made a “very serious proposal” to free Whelan and Gershkovich. Russia “balked” at the offer, Kirby said, without giving further details of the plan.

Many questions from Russians focused on domestic concerns, including rising prices at home, during an event that’s carefully orchestrated by the Kremlin to present Putin as responsive to ordinary people’s worries and ready to resolve local problems. Others ranged from whether he plays chess to how he deals with stress.

“A sense of duty, I can say that without any pathos,” Putin answered to the latter. “You need to confidently move toward your goal, if you’re sure of what you’re doing, and I am sure.”

--With assistance from Akayla Gardner and Jennifer Jacobs.

