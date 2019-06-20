(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin‘s annual call-in TV show is meant to present the president as in tune with the concerns of ordinary Russians. With his popularity on the slide, this year’s event risks becoming a demonstration of simmering public discontent with the authorities.

Usually trailed with great fanfare days in advance, preparations for Putin’s 17th “Direct Line” call-in on Thursday appear more muted. Presenters at the start of last year’s event announced that they’d received more than 2 million questions. Three hours before this year’s show begins, state television was reporting that fewer than 1.5 million questions had come in.

“The format is getting more and more tired,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center. While it’s clear that Russians try to solve their local problems by calling into the program, “if you patch the roof, it will still leak next year. Every year it’s more obvious to people,” he said.

The live marathon, which often exceeds three hours, is normally dominated by complaints about domestic and local issues, and is carefully stage-managed to prevent overt criticism of Putin while allowing him to admonish officials for failing to resolve problems. Even so, the president is taking questions at a sensitive moment after a series of protests forced officials into unusual climbdowns on issues ranging from police corruption to waste disposal. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has grown twitchy over Putin’s slumping popularity after last year’s hike in the pension age that heightened anger over years of falling living standards.

Rising Poverty

Former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said in a state TV interview on Sunday that he was concerned at the risk of a social explosion amid rising poverty levels among Russians. After the Kremlin criticized his “emotional” comment, Kudrin clarified that he wasn’t making a prediction, while adding that declining real incomes created fertile soil for protests.

Just 17% of Russians believe the economic situation in the country is improving, while 41% think it’s getting worse, according to a survey published Monday by the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM)

Russia’s state pollster VTsIOM was criticized by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after it published a survey last month showing public trust in Putin had fallen to a 13-year low of about 30%. Within a day, VTsIOM released a new survey showing trust in Putin was at more than 72%.

Officials swiftly retreated last week when public anger erupted in Moscow after police detained investigative journalist Ivan Golunov on what later proved to be trumped-up drugs charges. Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev ordered the case dropped and asked Putin to fire two senior police officers after the case drew support from usually loyal cultural figures and some pro-government politicians.

That followed Putin’s intervention last month after days of clashes between police and protesters in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth largest city, who were angry at plans to build a cathedral in a popular park. The proposal was quickly dropped.

Activists in more than two dozen regions have also staged protests against plans to move Moscow’s excess trash to their areas. That’s become a live issue partly as a result of Putin pledging in his Direct Line in 2017 to help residents living near a giant waste dump outside Moscow that he said “stinks to high heaven.” Within days, it was closed down.

“There’s a need to react to the tensions via the media and the authorities are preparing for that,” while Putin will try to make the best of the situation, said Valery Solovei, a Moscow-based political scientist. “And of course there’s a need to react to recent scandals.”

The longest Direct Line was in 2013, lasting 4 hours and 47 minutes. This year’s program will run on usual lines with the president seeking to answer as many questions as possible, as well as having the opportunity to quiz officials on different issues, according to Peskov.

Local officials eager to please the president often respond rapidly to callers’ complaints. When one woman highlighted “potholes upon potholes” on highways in the Siberian city of Omsk during the 2016 call-in, officials pledged on air to fix 21 roads by the end of that month.

