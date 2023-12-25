(Bloomberg) -- Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been transferred to a remote Arctic prison camp, ending nearly three weeks in which his whereabouts were unknown to his allies and lawyers.

Navalny has arrived at the IK-3 prison in the village of Kharp in Russia’s Yamal-Nenets region, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Monday on X, formerly Twitter. His lawyer visited him and Navalny is “doing well,” she said.

The settlement is about 3,300 kilometers (2,050 miles) by road from Navalny’s previous jail about 100 kilometers outside Moscow. Russia’s penitentiary service routinely refuses to give any information about a prisoner while being transported between jails.

Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken critic was moved days before the president announced his intention to run for a fifth term in elections in March. Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in August after a court convicted him of “extremism” in a trial held inside a strict-regime prison.

He was already serving a nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court imposed after he returned to Moscow in 2021 from Germany, where he’d been recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning in Siberia that he and Western governments blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities denied involvement.

The US and the European Union have called for Navalny’s release, condemning his convictions as politically motivated.

