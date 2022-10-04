(Bloomberg) -- Top aides to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said they’re restarting a national protest movement to capitalize on growing discontent over the war in Ukraine.

“It’s a unique situation which hasn’t existed for the last few years,” said Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny lieutenant, in a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday. “The sleeping majority woke up. Putin woke it up himself.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision last month to call up at least 300,000 reservists to fight in his struggling invasion of Ukraine, now in its eighth month, alarmed the population, according to opinion polls. It prompted a rush by Russian draft-age men to flee the country.

The government banned Navalny’s organizations last year as “extremist” amid an unprecedented crackdown that has accelerated since Putin invaded Ukraine in February. The new network will be underground because of the heightened risks of repression, his allies said.

The opposition leader, who survived a poisoning in August 2020 that he and Western governments blamed on the Kremlin, is serving a 9-year sentence after being convicted of fraud and contempt of court. Russian officials denied any role in the attack.

Navalny’s backers, who are in self-imposed exile after fleeing Russia because of the threat of imprisonment, said they’re keen to recruit volunteers inside the country including lawyers, graphic designers and people who can print and distribute fliers.

Seven in 10 Russians said they felt fear, shock or alarm as a result of Putin’s “partial mobilization,” according to independent pollsters at the Levada Center.

“Years of propaganda built up the myth - Putin means stability, any change of regime means war. But Putin with his own hands demolished this phantom,” said Leonid Volkov, another key Navalny aide. “The unthinkable has happened - war and destruction have come to Russia.”

