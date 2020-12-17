(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin got sport’s top court to reduce his country’s four-year doping ban, a win that moves Russian athletes closer to taking part in the Olympics and other international competitions.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s penalty was cut to two years from Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, based in Lausanne, home to the International Olympic Committee.

The decision is a victory for the Russian government, which has argued WADA overstepped its authority with the harsh punishment. Then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called it “a continuation of anti-Russian hysteria.”

A spokeswoman for the World Anti-Doping Agency declined to comment by phone but said it would issue a statement on its website and on Twitter shortly.

Russia was banished from international sporting events last December, a decision that cast a shadow over Putin’s efforts to boost his country’s prestige through sporting victories. Individual Russian athletes who comply with strict conditions will be allowed to compete only under a neutral flag.

