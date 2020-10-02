(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said early Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife and one of his closest aides, throwing an already volatile campaign into deeper disarray just one month before the election.

Well wishes began pouring in from across the globe, with Russian President Vladimir Putin hailing Trump’s physical and mental fortitude.

Other developments:

Putin Sends Telegram Hailing Trump’s ‘Inherent Vitality’

Putin -- whose relationship with Trump has been the subject of much scrutiny -- sent the U.S. president a flattering telegram in the hours after his diagnosis, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Putin wished Trump and his wife “a speedy recovery,” adding, “I am sure your inherent vitality, spirit and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” according to the statement.

U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Moscow sought to swing the 2016 election in Trump’s favor have prompted firm rebukes from Trump. -- Tony Halpin and Kathleen Hunter

Boris Johnson, Covid Survivor, Wishes Trumps Well

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who became seriously ill in March with Covid-19 and spent time in intensive care in the hospital, sent his best wishes to the Trumps. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus,” he said on Twitter.

Johnson this week likened himself to a vigorous dog as a way of illustrating how physically strong he is -- following reports of concern in the ruling party that he has still not fully recovered. “I am fitter than I was before,” he said. “I am fit as a butcher’s dog -- thanks, basically, to losing weight.” -- Rosalind Mathieson

European Leaders Note None Spared by Virus

Officials in Europe wished Trump well after his diagnosis, though there were several references -- albeit polite -- to the president’s track record of dismissive remarks on the dangers of the virus.

Speaking on French television, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said it showed “this virus doesn’t spare anyone, including the most skeptical.” Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said: “Anyone can catch the coronavirus and I wish him, as I do to all other people who are ill, a good recovery.”

European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter he hoped Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would make a speedy recovery, adding Covid-19 “is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.”

The leaders of Germany and Italy confined themselves to straightforward well wishes. -- Rosalind Mathieson

Political Prediction Markets on Fire After Diagnosis

Friday’s likely to be the busiest day ever for political prediction markets, according to PredictIt -- as odds makers asses the impact Trump’s diagnosis will have on the campaign.

“This news will ripple across the majority of those markets throughout today and into the weekend as forecasters grapple with the implications,” PredictIt spokesperson Will Jennings said via email.

Some changes PredictIt has seen since Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis was announced include:

A greater chance the winner is known on Nov. 3

Timing of the Supreme Court nominee’s confirmation may be pushed until after the election

The Ohio winner prediction market flipped to Democratic candidate Joe Biden

Not every prediction market may participate, however. Betfair sites have suspended betting on the U.S. presidential election because of the diagnosis, according to a post on Betfair Australia’s verified Twitter account.

A Betfair spokesman confirmed in an email that “all U.S. election betting on Betfair Exchange and Betfair Sportsbook has been suspended until further notice.” -- Joanna Ossinger

