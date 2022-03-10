(Bloomberg) --

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government lack any political will to end its war on Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said after direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv failed to make progress.

“They want to cause as much damage as possible,” Kallas said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday in Paris. “It seems to me that Putin, in poker terms, has gone all in – so he either wins, or he loses. So it’s up to everybody to make sure that Putin doesn’t win this war.”

Estonia, a Baltic nation that’s a European Union and NATO member state, has been among the harshest critics of Russia and its invasion. While the U.S. has blocked Russian oil imports, the EU is unlikely to follow with an energy ban, Kallas said.

“What we have to understand is that different European countries have different energy dependence,” Kallas said ahead of a two-day EU summit in Versailles, France. “One side is, ‘of course we want to hurt the war machine of Putin and deprive him of his income,’ but the other side is that our public has to support the decisions made as well.”

