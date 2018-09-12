(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise offer to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to conclude a peace treaty between the two countries by the end of the year.

“We have been negotiating for 70 years. Shinzo said let’s change our approach,” Putin told the audience at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday as Abe sat on the stage with him. “So here’s the idea I came up with -- let’s conclude a peace treaty not now, but before the end of the year without any preconditions.”

The treaty should become the basis on which Russia and Japan can continue to discuss ways to resolve differences between them, Putin said. Abe didn’t immediately respond to the invitation, which drew applause from the audience.

The proposal is unlikely to be welcomed in Tokyo as the two countries are at odds over the sovereignty of four islands -- known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia. That’s prevented them signing an official peace treaty to end World War II for seven decades.

The Soviet Union seized the islands at the end of the war, expelling all 17,000 Japanese residents. Japan’s official position is that the islands -- home to rich fishing grounds -- are an inherent part of its territory and are under illegal occupation. Russia insists it owns the islands.

To contact the reporters on this story: Stepan Kravchenko in Vladivostok at skravchenko@bloomberg.net;Andrey Biryukov in Moscow at abiryukov5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory L. White at gwhite64@bloomberg.net, Tony Halpin, Andrew Langley

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.