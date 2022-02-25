(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to authorize talks with Ukraine on a possible neutral status for the country, the Kremlin said Friday, according to the Interfax news service.

Putin is willing to take up a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration to discuss neutrality and to send officials from the Kremlin and Russia’s foreign and defense ministries to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, for discussions with representatives from the government of Ukraine, Peskov said.

The announcement came as the Russian military closed in on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on the second day of an invasion ordered by Putin. Zelenskiy has said his forces will defend the country’s independence and has called on the U.S. and Europe to do more to support Ukraine. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Russian forces to enter Ukraine from his country.

