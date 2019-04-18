Putin, Kim Jong Un to Meet in Russia This Month, Kremlin Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia this month, the Kremlin said in a website statement.

No other information on the time or place was provided in the statement. The Kremlin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, said yesterday that active preparations for the leaders’ first summit were taking place, Interfax reported.

To contact the reporter on this story: Scott Rose in Moscow at rrose10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sonali Pathirana at spathirana@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.